Uganda: UBOs Dismisses Claims of Bad Relationship With U.S. Govt Over Implementation of Demographic Health Survey

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics has dismissed as untrue reports of a bad relationship between them and the US government over the Uganda Demographic Health Survey.

Reports indicated that because of the bad relationship caused by absence of mandatory adherence to globally accepted protocols, the US government had threatened to stop the annual shs7billion to UBOS.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday, UBOS said the UDHS programme is undertaken after every five years and had last been implemented in 2016.

The principal data collecting, processing, analysing and disseminating agency said the survey provides indicators on maternal and child mortality, nutrition, malaria and HIV prevalence among other key health related data.

"UBOS wishes to categorically state that the shs7 billion mentioned was meant for technical support mainly for employees of ICF Macro and printing services. The Government of Uganda provided support towards the programme by over 90% of the financial requirements. In addition, UNICEF and UNFPA, maintained their financial contribution towards undertaking of the UDHS."

"The UDHS has been implemented in Uganda since 1988. UBOS has, over the years therefore, developed sufficient technical capacity to fully implement UDHS up to dissemination. The technical support which was terminated, however, does not jeopardise the result of UDHS."

Whereas reports had indicated that UBOS was using unaccepted protocols, the statistics body dismissed the claims , adding that UDHS results are of the required international standard.

"In fact, the 7th UDHS is in final stages towards publication. When published, we appeal to all stakeholders to make good of the indicators derived from UDHS for policy formulation, programme implementation and monitoring development performance in the health sector. "

"UBOS wishes to assure all stakeholders that there is full cordial relationship and continued cooperation with the US government on all matters in regard to statistics development processes. "