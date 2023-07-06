East Africa: Regional Technical Evaluation Team Visits UPDF Contingent in DRC

6 July 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The East African Community (TVEAC) Technical Evaluation Team (TET), led by the Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF) Deputy Commander Land Force Maj Gen Ignace Sibomana has visited the UPDF contingent operating in DRC .

Uganda deployed troops under the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) to serve as a peace keeping mission in North Kivu.

Maj Gen was accompanied by a team of seven senior military officers from the EAC headquarters and welcomed by Col Michael Walaka Hyeroba, the UPDF Contingent commander.

The evaluation exercise is a directive from the East African Community Heads of State held during the 21st Extra -Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of States on May, 31, 2023 in Burundi.

The summit directed the East African Community Secretariat (EACS) to constitute a technical evaluation team to conduct assessments and evaluate the implementation of the mandate of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF).

Team members drawn from the seven EAC member states and will conduct assessments and evaluation exercise for all the troop contributing forces performing EACRF operations in DRC.

Maj Gen Sibomana said that the assessment will help find challenges and forward a report to the EAC secretariat for further management.

He added that it will base on the terms of references as stipulated and guided by the 21st extra ordinary heads of state summit of May, 31, 2023.

The terms and references will basically look at the mission mandate, general politics, security, peace and stability, status of force deployment, humanitarian aid, and achievements; so far attained by EACRF.

The exercise was concluded by conducting a physical assessment of UPDF combat readiness in one of Uganda's contingent combat unit teams, commanded by Maj Douglas K Asiimwe and other staff officers.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.