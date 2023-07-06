Africa: The Voice Africa - Uganda's Desire Tusiimire to Face 31 Other Talents in Knockout Stage

Uganda's Desire Tusiimire progressed to the knockout phase of The Voice Africa where she will be competing with 31 other African contestants as they battle for the $100,000 grand prize and a recording contract with Universal Studios.

Tusiimire advanced to the knockout phase after beating Madagascar's Rinah Arifenitra in their duet performance, 'You are beautiful' by Christina Aguilera.

She was saved by Coach Awilo during the 17th episode.

Since its debut in March this year, The Voice Africa has seen 100 talents across 14 African Countries; Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Madagascar, Chad, DRC, Malawi, Niger, Zambia, Seychelles, Republic of Congo, Gabon and Nigeria, participate in the different stages of the vocal contents including; the blind auditions, the battles, now the knockout phase which will be aired during the upcoming episodes.

The last four weeks have had duet performances from teams that were being guided and mentored by coaches; Yemi Alade from Nigeria, Locko Samba from Cameroon, Lady Jaydee from Tanzania, and Awilo Longomba from Congo.

Each coach created seven duets to battle for a spot in the knockout phase of the contest.

A total of 32 talents were selected to advance to the knockout stage, and they will be contending for a spot in the vocal contest as they near the live auditions phase.

During the Knockout stage, these will be paired against each other, selecting a song to perform individually while their direct competitors watch and wait.

Coaches will choose the winner, and the Artist who is not selected will still have the opportunity to be saved by any coach to remain in the competition.

Beyond The Voice Africa, Airtel has spearheaded various initiatives over the years including the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs), the Zain Africa Challenge, which brought university students together in a quiz contest, and the Airtel Rising Stars, a football tournament for Under-15 boys and girls. All these initiatives are aimed at empowering the youth, customers and everyone to realize their full potential.

The vocal contest continues this Sunday at 8:00 pm across the continent.