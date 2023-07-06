Ethiopia: Orthodox Synod Issues Official Apology for Failing Tigray Orthodox Church, Its Followers

6 July 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) has this morning issued an official apology for failing the Tigray region Orthodox Church and its followers during the Tigray war.

The official apology stated the Synod's failure to plead "to end the war on time", for failing to be physically present in Tigray during the war and even when it was possible to travel to and from Tigray, in order to "comfort the entire people of Tigray, bishops and church leaders."

The letter also stated that the Holy Synod's apology included an apology for the grievances and misunderstandings between the Orthodox church and the entire people of Tigray because the Holy Synod was unable to deliver the humanitarian aid to the hurting people in the Tigray region.

Developing story....

