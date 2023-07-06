Malawi: Chakwera Pardons 2, 298 Prisoners On 59th Independence Celebrations

6 July 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has pardoned 2, 298 prisoners as part of the activities to mark Malawi's 59th Independence Celebrations.

Malawians are tomorrow expected to trek to the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where main activities, which include prayers, speeches and traditional dances, will take place.

A statement from the Ministry of Homeland Security says Chakwera, who is exercising powers vested in under 89(2) of the Constitution of Malawi, has pardoned convicted prisoners who have served half their sentences, the elderly, the chronically ill and female convicts who were accompanied by their children to prison.

"The prisoners who have been pardoned are those that have met the requirements of guidelines for the granting of pardon to convicted prisoners and have demonstrated excellent reform while serving their sentences," reads the statement.

Malawi got its independence from Britain in 1964.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.