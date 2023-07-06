Tanzania: Stop Engaging in Criminal Practices, Police Warns Bodadoda

Zanzibar — THE Police Force has warned commercial motorcyclists popularly known as bodaboda riders against reckless riding, and getting involved in criminal practices, including attacking and stealing from tourists.

The warning was sounded by Unguja North Regional Police Commander (RPC), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Daniel Shila during a meeting with bodaboda operators in the region.

"We need you to be part of peacekeepers; you are in better position to prevent crime and also prevent road accidents by avoiding recklessness," RPC Shila said.

He was prompted to organise the meeting with bodaboda operators because of rising complaints from community members against the young people engagement in criminal practices and road accidents.

"You have been trusted and granted permission to operate to earn a living for yourselves and your families; it is unfortunate that some of you are abusing such trust. Some of you are intentionally causing accidents and stealing from visitors, targeting tourists. This must stop immediately," he emphasised at the meeting that was held in Kiwengwa.

The RPC instead asked the bodaboda riders to communicate with Police on suspicious movements and criminals. He called on them to reject being used in crime practices, while also reminding them to observe road safety regulations.

"If you become good citizens, Zanzibar and Tanzania in general will attract more tourists," he said.

Riders led by Abdalla Omar thanked the Police Force for organising the meeting and providing them with education on laws compliance.