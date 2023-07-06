Tanzania: Dar Eyes Türkiye Market to Boost Exports

PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa has directed Tanzania's Ambassador to Türkiye, Idd Seif Bakari, to put emphasis on managing execution of foreign policy, including maintaining economic diplomacy, promoting investment, and access to markets for local products.

According to a statement from Prime Minister's Office, Mr Majaliwa gave the directives on Wednesday, when he met with the diplomat in his office in Dar es Salaam.

He instructed the envoy to find markets for various products from Tanzania in Türkiye.

"Tanzania and Türkiye have strong relations and there are many opportunities that we tap through these relations especially in the area of trade. We as a country that produces and exports various products, have to find markets for our local products outside the country. That's why we collaborate with different countries through our ambassadors," the PM said.

In particular, Mr Majaliwa instructed the envoy to put in place strategies that will enable the country to benefit from his presence, including managing business relations, the statement said.

He told Amb Bakari to see to it that he carried out economic diplomacy by locating markets for Tanzanian goods as well as investors, particularly in priority areas, and by searching for chances for businesspeople and Tanzanians generally.

"We also need to attract foreign investors because they bring new technology and create employment opportunities through their investments," the Premier underlined.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a related development, Majaliwa also instructed Amb Bakari to use the opportunity to promote the tourist attractions available in the country in order to increase the number of foreign tourists visiting the country.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan's Royal Tour documentary has attracted a good number of tourists from across the world. Go to your work station and support her initiatives by using various platforms to promote our country," the Prime minister added.

For his part, Amb Bakari assured the Prime Minister that he will make sure the directives are implemented, including initiating the strategies that will increase the number of tourists coming to Tanzania.

Amb Bakari spoke of the advantages of the two nations' relationships, including the possibility of exporting crops like cotton, coffee, tea, and tobacco in Türkiye.

According to him, the Embassy wants to expand the produce market, encourage Turkish businesses to engage in Tanzania, and raise the value of the crops produced in the nation as a result of Türkiye's continued involvement in the textile industry.

"The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) about promoting tourist attraction in Türkiye is already in the final preparation for signing," he said, adding that the Embassy has developed a strategy to promote tourism through Turkish Airlines by announcing tourist attractions during the take-off and landing of the planes.

On April this year, President Samia made changes on the work stations of two ambassadors and appointed Mr Bakari as Tanzania's Ambassador to Türkiye. Mr Bakari previously served as Tanzania Consulate General in Dubai.