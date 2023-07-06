South Africa: SACTWU Settles Polypropylene Textile Sector Wage Negotiations

5 July 2023
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

Special Note: Happy 37th Anniversary to COSATU. Formed December 1985

The Cosatu-affiliated Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (SACTWU) has settled its 2023 wage negotiations for most of its polypropylene textile sector members.

Some were settled at plant level and the bulk at centralised bargaining forum level.

The centralised forum negotiations was facilitated by the National Textile Bargaining Council (NTBC), even though the NTBC scope does not yet formally incorporate a constitutionaly enshrined negotiating sub-sector for polypropylene companies.

The new centralised forum wage agreement was signed last Wednesday.

We have spent the last week providing final report backs to our members and other structurrs regarding this settlement.

With effect from 1 July 2023, our members covered by the centralised forum wage agreement will receive a 7. 5% wage increase, on actual rates.

In addition to the 7.5% wage increase, amongst other, this new wage agreement provides for the following:

-1 week's additional annual bonus, payable in December 2023, before the annual holiday shutdown period,

-1 additional day's paid shop stewards' leave,

-a commitment to work together to develop a plan and strategy to mitigate the negative impact of loadshedding on companies and employees in the sector.

Over the next three weeks, the union will conduct an intensive audit to ensure that all companies covered by this new collective agreement have actually implemented the terms thereof, especially its wage increase provision.

Read the original article on COSATU.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.