South Africa: SACTWU Settles Polypropylene Textile Sector Wage Negotiations

The Cosatu-affiliated Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (SACTWU) has settled its 2023 wage negotiations for most of its polypropylene textile sector members.

Some were settled at plant level and the bulk at centralised bargaining forum level.

The centralised forum negotiations was facilitated by the National Textile Bargaining Council (NTBC), even though the NTBC scope does not yet formally incorporate a constitutionaly enshrined negotiating sub-sector for polypropylene companies.

The new centralised forum wage agreement was signed last Wednesday.

We have spent the last week providing final report backs to our members and other structurrs regarding this settlement.

With effect from 1 July 2023, our members covered by the centralised forum wage agreement will receive a 7. 5% wage increase, on actual rates.

In addition to the 7.5% wage increase, amongst other, this new wage agreement provides for the following:

-1 week's additional annual bonus, payable in December 2023, before the annual holiday shutdown period,

-1 additional day's paid shop stewards' leave,

-a commitment to work together to develop a plan and strategy to mitigate the negative impact of loadshedding on companies and employees in the sector.

Over the next three weeks, the union will conduct an intensive audit to ensure that all companies covered by this new collective agreement have actually implemented the terms thereof, especially its wage increase provision.