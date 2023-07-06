Zimbabwe: Human Rights Lawyer Attacked By Thugs, Left for Dead

6 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

TOP human rights lawyer Obey Shava was attacked and left for the dead by unknown assailants Wednesday evening.

Shava sustained broken legs and other serious injuries.

He is currently hospitalised.

We sadly confirm that our member lawyer @obeyshava1 was savagely attacked during the evening of 5 July 2023. We strongly condemn such despicable & cowardly conduct. @L4L_INT @lawsocietyofzim @SadcLawyers https://t.co/tdkxvkr4r5

"Lawyer @obeyshava1 suffered serious injuries following an attack by thugs yesterday. He is in hospital. It is widely known that he has been litigating on behalf of @CCCZimbabwe in the double candidates fraud cases & electoral appeals. We condemn this cowardly act," wrote CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

Government critic and filmmaker, Hopewell Chin'ono also condemned the attack saying it is disheartening when lawyers are attacked for doing their work.

"I am deeply saddened with the violent attack on one of Zimbabwe's Human Rights lawyers, Obey Shava @obeyshava1 only 49 days before Zimbabwe's general election.

"Lawyers should NEVER be identified through the causes of their clients as these thugs did to Obey Shava.

"I wish him a quick recovery, but I wonder whether his attackers will be brought to book," he said.

Earlier this year another lawyer Kudzai Kadzere was bashed by the police and sustained a broken arm after he had responded to a call to represent opposition members who had been arrested in Budiriro.

He was later charged with disorderly conduct.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.