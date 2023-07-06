Zimbabwe: Drax Contract Above Board - Supreme Court

Drax Consult SAGL is now set for a US$20 million payment from the National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm) after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the later seeking to block a High Court ruling reversing the cancellation of its medical supply contract.

Natpharm had argued that the contract was improperly awarded.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Joseph Musakwa, Chinembiri Bhunu and George Chiweshe heard the matter.

"It is hereby ordered that the appeal is dismissed. The appellant shall pay the costs of suit."

Drax lawyer Everson Samkange said this means that everyone, who was smeared in the saga has been exonerated.

"Clearly the contract had an uproar in terms of publicity. Some people and several sections of the media had different interpretations to the contract.

"It is from the highest court that all those negative allegations that were being levelled against the contractors were without basis and without foundation.

"It also means that people who were dismissed by the media had actually done absolutely nothing wrong!" said Samkange.

Samkange further submitted that the First Family which was improperly dragged in the issue have been cleared.

Former health minister Obediah Moyo and Delish Nguwaya who were separately charged with corruption have been cleared after prosecutors did not pursue the charges.