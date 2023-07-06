Namibia: Namra Focuses On Streamlining Processes

Walvis Bay — The Namibia Revenue Agency is working towards streamlining and enhancing their trade processes to ensure efficiency, security and compliance in the global supply chain, said head of customs and excise Willbroad Poniso.

Poniso was addressing clearing agents, importers and exports and other stakeholders at an awareness session on the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme in Walvis Bay on Friday.

The AEO is a programme through which authorised economic traders are assessed and approved by customs administrations as complying with the supply chain security standards developed by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) and awarded certain trade facilitation benefits.

The programme has the potential to transform the landscape of trade facilitation within Namibian borders.

According to Poniso, the AEO programme is voluntary and is aimed at rewarding compliant traders who meet specified criteria, such as an appropriate record of compliance with customs and other related laws and regulations.

"NamRA has relentlessly been working towards streamlining and enhancing our trade processes, ensuring efficiency, security and compliance in the global supply chain.

Hence, this session aims to create awareness and provide valuable insights into the AEO programme, its benefits and the indispensable role it plays in fostering international trade," Poniso explained.

He said NamRA acknowledges the pivotal role traders play in the economy, and they are fully committed to supporting their growth and success.

"By becoming authorised economic operators and embracing the AEO programme, you can gain a competitive edge,

expedite your customs clearance processes, reduce costs, enhance security and strengthen your relationships with trading partners across the globe," he said.

Programme coordinator Fransina Shigwedha explained that the programme is voluntary but important to Namibia, as NamRA wants to assist traders in reaching their clients in the fastest and most efficient way possible.

"The programme also offers mutual recognition, which enables a trader to enter agreements with third parties; it can be China, the European Union or SACU, where our traders will be recognised and receive the same benefits from those trading partners. Currently, only Namib Mills is accredited as an AEO in Namibia," she said.