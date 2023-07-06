South Africa: Motsepe Leaps to Banyana's Rescue

Banyana Banyana will be able to participate in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup after all!

Banyana has secured financial support from the Patrice Motsepe's Foundation, allowing them to participate in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after reaching a financial agreement with the South African Football Association (Safa).

The team boycotted their international friendly against Botswana due to concerns over their appearance contracts for the World Cup.

In a significant development, Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), stepped in to resolve the financial crisis.

Through the Motsepe Foundation, he provided funding to top up the World Cup appearance fees allocated by Fifa - the foundation contributing R6 million, with each player receiving R230,000.

Safa president Danny Jordaan admitted that the issue of World Cup contracting and player appearance fees were addressed too late by Safa.

He said there is a need to begin this process when the preliminary squad is announced rather than waiting until the final travelling squad is selected.

Following the resolution of the pay crisis, Banyana Banyana will proceed with their World Cup preparations.

They are scheduled to play a final warm-up match against Costa Rica on July 15 in Christchurch before their World Cup campaign kicks off on July 23.

For the tournament, Banyana has been placed in a group with Sweden, Argentina, and Italy.

Compiled by staff writer

Pictured above: Patrice Motsepe

Image source: Twitter