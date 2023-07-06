Namibia/South Africa: Bafana Frustrated by Namibia in Cosafa Cup Opener

Bafana Bafana began their 2023 Cosafa Cup campaign on a low note after being held 1-1 by Namibia at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.

Chippa United forward Elmo Kambindu broke the deadlock with two minutes to halftime to fire the Brave Warriors ahead but substitute Rowan Human hit back for South Africa three minutes into the second stanza.

The result saw Morena Ramoreboli's side fail to occupy a Group A top spot after Botswana had edged Eswatini 1-0 earlier in the day.

It was a discouraging start for Bafana who are seeking to topple defending champions Zambia and claim a sixth Cosafa Cup title.

But 2015 champions Namibia frustrated them on an evening when few fans braved the cold weather to attend the match.

Bafana caretaker coach Ramoreboli surprisingly placed Iqraam Rayners and Tshegofatso Mabasa on the bench while Thabo Cele was given the nod to start.

Namibia had familiar faces in Baroka FC midfielder Ananias Gebhardt, Kambindu and Joslin Kamatuka who was, however, benched.

The Brave Warriors had the first most promising attempt at goal when Wendell Rudath's effort went just wide on 15 minutes.

South Africa's first chance came on 22 minutes when a well-positioned Victor Letsoalo shot straight at Namibia goalkeeper Edward Maova from inside the box.

Bafana were then punished for some shambolic defending when an unmarked Kambindu headed in, from inside the box, a cross from Bethuel Muzeu who had beaten Katlego Mohamme on the right flank.

Soon after the restart, Ramoreboli's changes made an immediate impact when Shadrack Kobedi took advantage of Maova's mistake to set up Human who volleyed home after being on the pitch for just three minutes.

Human's goal appeared to have fired up South Africa and Lyle Lakay had a shot cleared on the goal line just before the hour mark.

Namibia were now offering little threat and Bafana failed to capitalise on that to the frustration of their fans.

Ramoreboli and his men will now prepare to face Botswana on Saturday in their second group game.