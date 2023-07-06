Angola: Deputies Approve Articles of the Proposed Law On Freedom of Assembly and Demonstration

Luanda — Discussions around the draft of the new law on Freedom of Assembly and Demonstration continued on Wednesday, in the National Assembly with the approval of its subject, with 63 votes, and of Article II, with 57 votes.

During the discussions, the Members of the Parliament (MP) sought to conform the principles and rules relating to the freedom of assembly and demonstration, peaceful and without weapons, by citizens, without asking for any authorization.

According to the wording presented by MP Mihaela Weba, the Purpose of the bill defines the freedoms of assembly and demonstration under the terms of the Constitution and the Law of the African Charter on Peoples' Rights.

The text indicates that every citizen is guaranteed the free exercise of the right to demonstrate, freely, without weapons, under the terms of the law.

The discussion required the reformulation of the initial proposal, presented by UNITA, which defended the freedom of citizens to gather at any time, place and using any means.

The chairman of the Commission for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, João Reis Júnior, who guided the debates, and deputy António Paulo questioned the proponent's intention to keep the expression "in any way", place, time, means in the bill.

During the discussion, MP Ângela Bragança that the proposed law is essential to guarantee freedoms, but without disturbing social peace, national security or promoting promiscuity.

Another lawmaker, José Semedo, considered that the freedom to gather and demonstrate at any place, time and with the use of any means, was broad and confusing, and could facilitate "abuses of rights".

The parliamentarian Nazário Vilhena on his turn warned about the danger of "limitless liberalism", appealing to balance and a sense of State and country, avoiding the "subalternation of rights".

It was almost consensual among the MP that the State had to guarantee protection to the demonstrators, on banning the participation of military personnel and policemen in political demonstrations.

Meanwhile, MP Paulo de Carvalho defended the right to use public places and roads, but safeguarding rights and avoiding collisions with other current legal norms.

The 20-articles Bill being discussed in the specialty since July 3rd, is intended to recall Law nº16/91, of 11 May - Law on the Right to Assembly and Demonstration, currently in force. The discussion in the specialty should continue on Today to conform the articles on the duties of the demonstrators.

JFS/OHA/ADR/DOJ