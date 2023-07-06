South Africa: COSATU WC to Hand Over Memorandum to WC Legislature & Parliament on Thursday, Regarding Socio-Economic Issues

OSATU announced that Thursday’s protected strike is in protest of the high unemployment rate, wage cuts, poverty and inequality affecting the workers and the working class.

COSATU’s Secretary-General in the Western Cape, Malvern de Bruyn said, members will hand over memorandums to the two spheres of government.

The memorandum, among others, covers:

Government and the private sector to stop the attack on Collective Bargaining.

Prevention of corruption and crime.

Reduce high interest rates.

Stop job losses and privatization.

Address the high unemployment and create decent sustainable jobs.

Speedy implementation of the Zondo Commission’s recommendations.

‘’We want the Provincial and National Governments to hear us loud and clear on these matters and regard this strike as just a first warning of more mass action to follow, should our demands not be heeded,’’ said Malvern de Bruyn, COSATU’s Secretary-General in the Western Cape.

‘’This strike will communicate an unmistakable message to the Political and Business elite that the workers have had enough and are ready to defend their rights . We will continue to push back against the brutal exploitation that is directed at the working class,’’ he added.

De Bruyn appealed to members to report any employer who threatens workers that will join Thursday’s strike.