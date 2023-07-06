South Africa: President Ramaphosa Saddened By Tragic Loss of Life At Angelo Informal Settlement

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness to the devastating and tragic loss of innocent lives at the Angelo Informal Settlement, in Boksburg.

A gas accident which happened last night has claimed the lives of 17 residents of the squatter camp.

The President extends his heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost loved ones.

President Ramaphosa has described this as a very sad morning.

He further urges investigators to get to the bottom of what may have caused this accident to avoid similar disasters in future.