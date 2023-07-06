Uganda: It Is a Sure Win for us, NRM's Engola Forecasts Oyam Poll Turn Out

6 July 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate in the Oyam North Parliamentary by-elections, Samuel Okello Engola Junior has predicated a smooth sail to victory hours before the final tally.

Samuel Engola cast his vote at Awangi polling station in Oyam North Constituency, he seeks an opportunity to replace his father, the late Col (Rtd) Charles Engola who was shot dead by his bodyguard.

Speaking after casting his ballot, Samuel Engola said the rain that started early in the morning is a blessing for his victory.

"By-elections usually have a low turn-up. I would not expect a different scenario with this one. The rain is a blessing and as you see, voters have braved the rain to come out and vote," he said.

"My expectation is a sure win because I believe in the efforts we have engaged in this campaign. It has been a fight and we have taken this fight day by day. We have prevailed over circumstances and seen God take us through," he added.

He said that should victory not come to him, he will learn from the failures of the campaign but "for now, I am sure we are making it to Parliament."

Samuel Engola faces competition from UPC's Eunice Apio Otuko, Daniel Okello of NUP and Freddy Newton Okello (FDC.

