South Africa: DA Submits Paia Application to Uncover Truth Behind Blue Light Brigade Assault

press release

The DA has submitted a PAIA application to the Deputy President's office to uncover the truth about a blue light brigade assault on the N1 highway in Gauteng.

The DA also calls on Police Minister Bheki Cele to condemn the incident, take action, and provide support to the victims.

The DA has submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to the Deputy President's office, seeking crucial information that will shed light on this blue light brigade assault that took place on the N1 highway in Gauteng over the weekend, and ensure justice is served.

Firstly, we demand to know the identities of the occupants of the vehicles that comprised the blue light brigade responsible for the assault. The DA firmly believes that the truth behind this incident must be revealed, and if there is any truth in the growing speculation that Deputy President Paul Mashatile was in fact in one of the vehicles, present during the assault, the public deserves to be informed without delay.

Secondly, we call upon Police Minister Bheki Cele to condemn this heinous incident and take immediate action. It is disheartening and unacceptable that Minister Cele has remained silent and has not reached out to the victims affected by this assault. As the Minister of Police, it is his duty to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens, and his lack of response is both inappropriate and unbecoming of his position.

The actions of the blue light brigade members captured in the viral video display a shocking abuse of power and a blatant disregard for the rights and dignity of unarmed civilians. We insist that these offenders face the full consequences of their actions and be held accountable under the law. Internal disciplinary processes within the SAPS alone will not suffice; they must be arrested and brought before the courts.

Transparency, accountability, and the restoration of public trust are paramount. The DA will continue to advocate for the rights and safety of all South Africans, ensuring that those who engage in such disgraceful behaviour are held responsible. We will closely monitor the progress of our PAIA application and remain committed to upholding justice and the principles of a just society.

Be part of the mission to rescue South Africa, get help registering to vote at check.da.org.za