Comoros: Kenya to Abolish Visa Requirements for Republic of Comoros Citizens By Year End

Nairobi — The government is set to abolish visa requirements for people holding valid travel documents issued by Union of Comoros traveling to Kenya before the end of the year.

The announcement was made by President William Ruto who was the chief guest at the 48th anniversary of the independence of the union of Comoros.

“Kenya stands with Comoros as partners in progress, committed to deepening our collaboration for the benefit of our peoples. Together, we can harness our shared potential to create opportunities, foster innovation, and build sustainable economies that leave no one behind,” the head of state indicated.

The announcement was a continuation of Kenya’s policy for the integration of Africa, which began gathering steam during the reign of immediate former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya has been championing the removal of trade barriers amongst African countries to ease the movement of goods, services and labour through the integration of regional trading blocs.

Kenya was among the countries selected to participate in the pilot phase of the AfCFTA Initiative on Guided Trade last year as part of the efforts to encourage the movement of goods under preferential trading launched in January 2021.

