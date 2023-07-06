Kenya: Pan African Climate Justice Alliance Opens 3rd Summer School on Climate Justice

Nairobi — The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), in partnership with Kenyatta University, opened the third Nairobi Summer School of Climate Justice (NSSCJ) cohort in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday.

The event attracted over 500 participants from across Africa, with more than half of them being students drawn from various countries within the continent.

"We have been engaging with policymakers and stakeholders to influence and shape policies and actions that are responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people," PACJA Executive Director Mithika Mwenda said.

"We have built alliances and partnerships with other actors and movements that share our vision and values. But we cannot do this alone. We need you, the young leaders and activists, to join us in this struggle," he added.

The event that was graced by the Dutch envoy to Kenya, Maarten Brouwer, underscored the need to strengthen the climate alliance to endeavour in mitigating climate change.

"Climate change is indispensable in addressing the existential threat posed by Climate Change. The voices of people and communities need to be heard to influence decisions and policies that will impact their lives for the years to come," said Ambassador Brouwer.

Delegates at the event observed that they were aware that climate change has posed an existential threat to an array of sectors, including trade, education, and life.