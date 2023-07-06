Kenya: Kisii Married Women Lead in Financial Autonomy - Survey

Nairobi — Married women in Kisii County take the lead in making independent decisions regarding their earnings according to a 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS).

The survey reveals that 8 out of 10 women in the region have control over their financial expenditures, despite earning an average of Sh 12,166, which is lower than the average earnings of men at Sh 18,594.

Interestingly, the level of financial independence, as indicated by KDHS, tends to increase with the number of living children.

Women with five or more children accordingly appear to be more independent in managing their finances and making decisions on how to spend their earnings.

"The percentage of currently married women who make decisions alone about how their cash earnings are used increases with the number of living children," the survey indicated.

The increased financial independence of married women in Kisii County according to the survey is attributed to the government's ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and empowerment programs.

These initiatives include the establishment and distribution of affirmative action funds as well as improved access to government procurement opportunities.

"Over the years, the government has increased direct fiscal investment in women's empowerment programs," the survey said.

Busia and Vihiga counties have been ranked second and third, respectively, in terms of women's independence in making decisions about their earnings and how to use them.

On the other hand, married women in West Pokot (26 percent), Kitui (31 percent), and Lamu (35 percent) counties have less influence over determining how their earnings should be spent.

These findings indicate regional variations in women's financial autonomy and decision-making power, highlighting the need for targeted efforts to promote gender equality and empower women in these areas.

The percentage of currently married women aged 15-49 who were employed at any time in the 12 months before the survey was at 67 percent and the corresponding percentage for men was at 98 percent.

The percentage of employed respondents who received earnings in cash was 77 percent for women and 93 percent for men.

19 percent of employed women compared with 4 percent of employed men did not receive any cash or in-kind earnings.