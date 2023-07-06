Kenya: 'Omundu Strong' - Chipu Coach Olago Issues War Cry Ahead of World U20 Rugby Trophy on Home Soil

Nairobi — National under 20 rugby team coach Curtis Olago has promised their opponents at the World Under 20 Rugby Trophy a titanic battle when they meet at the global competition slated for July 15-30 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Olago vowed that his young charges will be no pushovers as they are a much-improved team that lost 28-7 to Zimbabwe in the final of the Barthes Cup at the same venue in May.

"We are here to play...we are here to compete against some of the world's best sides when it comes to this category of competition. It is an honour for us to compete in this tournament and we are going to give our best. We are aware of the competition that we are about to face but we have prepared well to play a big game," Olago said.

Chipu have been grouped in Pool B alongside two-time champions Samoa, Spain and Hong Kong China with the juniors hoping to improve on their performance last time out in Brazil in 2019.

It will be the second time in 14 years that Kenya will be welcoming hundreds of players from other countries for the quadrennial competition.

In 2009, the Kenyans notched their best-ever performance in the competition when they finished fourth albeit after losing 19-17 to Chile on home soil.

Will lightning strike the same place twice and earn Chipu a podium finish in front of thousands of their fans?

Olago noted that playing on home soil will be an added advantage for his charges, what with the expected multitude of Kenyans who are expected to troop to Nyayo Stadium for the two-week tournament.

"Playing at home is always an advantage. The fans have always been supportive of the team and that is always a big boost for them. From the stands, they always speak the same language as the boys and that is a massive boost," he said.

Olago added: "I urge all the home fans to come out in numbers to support the boys because this is a critical stage of their careers. They are soon transitioning to the Simbas (national 15s side), so come and support them and push them forward."

Among their opponents, the coach has earmarked their match against Samoa as one to watch as it will be a battle of physicality.

Nonetheless, he was quick to note that all teams pose a threat to Chipu and as such, they will not take any match lightly.

"Samoa...they are going to come with a lot of physicality. They are big but we are going to see how to handle them tactically. Spain are also good at attacking and defending in addition to the fact that they are massive. We expect hard work but we are ready for it," he said.

The team has been in training for the past six weeks and Olago said they have made proper use of that period to rectify on the mistakes noted during the Barthes Cup.

"Before the Barthes Cup, we had not prepared well...our defending was poor and our physicality was wanting. We have worked on the physicality through strength and conditioning and we have changed our shape to correct these mistakes," he said.

He was speaking at Stadion Hotel in Kasarani when he named 28 players who will do duty for Kenya at the global showpiece.

The team boasts of new additions including United Kingdom-based Spencer Davies, Andy Cole Omollo, Nathan Sindoli and Vincent Omondi.

He expressed optimism that the changes will boost the playing unit while saluting the whole team for putting in a great shift during the preparations for the tournament.

The eight-team event will kick on July 15 with African champions Zimbabwe battling Scotland at 10.00 am.

Chipu 2023 World Under 20 Rugby Trophy squad:

Props: Geylord Ngasi; Raymond Chacha; Brian Makaya; Wycliffe Ogutu; Dennis Kisingu

Hookers: George Otieno; Mike Oduor; Jeremy Odhiambo

2nd Row: Andy Cole Omollo; Stanslaus Shikoli; Vincent Omondi

Back Rows: James Asanga; Iddo Kuta; Jacktone Omondi; Laban Kipsang; Nathan Sindoli

Scrum half: Patrick Wainaina; Brian Mwendwa; Zeph Obwanga

Fly halfs: Eddie Wambugu; Spencer Davies

Centres: Chacha Masega; Mike Wamalwa; Alvin Kalori

Back 3: James Olela; Faran Juma; Raphael Wanga; Victor Odhiambo