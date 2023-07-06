East Africa: Uganda's Hipipo Awarded Best Financial Inclusion Organisation in E.Africa

For the second year running, HiPipo has been voted the Best Financial Inclusion Organization in East Africa at the seventh annual FinTech Awards, organised by Wealth & Finance International.

Wealth & Finance International, renowned for celebrating outstanding achievement within the finance and investment industry, lauded HiPipo for their efforts towards financial inclusion in East Africa through a series of projects aimed at bridging the gap between the served and under-served populations.

HiPipo chief executive officer Innocent Kawooya welcomed this great news and attributed this achievement to resilience, innovation and remaining steadfast in the organisation's principle of including everyone.

"In the dynamic landscape of FinTech, staying innovative and one step ahead is vital. As an industry leader, we're both navigating and shaping this evolution, contributing to a predicted industry valuation of $174 billion this year alone. The journey is exhilarating, and the accolades we receive from respected institutions like Wealth and Finance International only strengthen our resolve," he said.

The award celebrates the homegrown leaders in fintech who are instrumental in propelling efforts towards complete financial inclusion across continents. Kawooya says this award is a testament to the extraordinary team behind HiPipo, their dedication and relentless effort.

He further emphasized the integral role of supportive partners such as the Gates Foundation, Cyberplc Academy, Level One Project, INFITX, Ideation Corner, Crosslakes Technologies, and the Mojaloop Foundation.

"This honour belongs to all of us and serves as a catalyst for our future endeavours," he said.

The year 2023 has already proved fruitful for HiPipo. They continued to champion the adoption and propagation of fintech as a means of enhancing financial inclusion for the underserved and unserved.

"Our successful initiatives this year include the 4th 40 Days 40 FinTechs & FinTech Landscape Exhibition, the 4th Women-in-FinTech Hackathon & Summit, the Digital and Financial Inclusion Summit, and the Digital Impact Awards Africa," he said.

"Notably, our Women-in-FinTech Incubator remains a symbol of our steadfast commitment to empowering women in the digital technology space."

Kawooya added that they look forward to continue empowering women with the knowledge and tools needed to launch successful tech initiatives because their contributions serve communities better and help drive societies towards a more inclusive future.