Uganda: Fufa's Assemblies Are Farces Disguised As Football Development

The upcoming Fufa general assembly set to be held in Moroto once again raises concerns about the true intentions and transparency of the federation.

While Fufa claims to be spreading the game of football and engaging with stakeholders, the reality is far from the truth. The recurrent pattern of holding these assemblies in remote locations serves as a smokescreen to hide Fufa's lack of accountability, limited debate, and the consolidation of power by Moses Magogo, its head.

Fufa's general assemblies have consistently failed to bring about any tangible development or lasting impact in the regions where they are held. Despite claiming to promote football in these areas, Fufa rarely organizes football events or invests in football structures beyond the confines of luxurious hotel conference rooms.

This reveals a disheartening disregard for the communities that host these assemblies and a lack of genuine commitment to grassroots football development. Fufa's assembly has become nothing more than a mere formality, devoid of meaningful engagement and practical outcomes.

I am also tempted to believe that Fufa intentionally hosts these assemblies far away from Kampala to evade public and media scrutiny. The distant locations make it difficult for journalists and concerned citizens to attend and report on the proceedings, hindering any meaningful examination of Fufa's actions and decision-making processes.

This lack of transparency raises suspicions about the federation's motives and undermines the principles of accountability and openness that should guide a responsible football association.

I am aware Fufa spends not less than Shs 300m on each assembly but at the end of the day, football communities don't get a penny of it. It goes to hotels, service providers and, of course, sitting allowance to the 88 delegates as Magogo's legion of praise singers.

What's more, the Fufa general assembly has been reduced to a mere procession, where delegates are merely informed of decisions already made, rather than engaging in genuine debates on critical football matters.

The limited time allocated for discussions stifles meaningful dialogue, preventing delegates from delving into pressing issues such as finance and accountability. This orchestrated approach effectively marginalizes the voices of dissent, allowing Magogo, to entrench his power through dubious amendments.

These amendments often serve to consolidate his authority rather than ensuring the fair and democratic governance of Ugandan football. So, it is high time Fufa reevaluates its approach to general assemblies and addresses the growing concerns surrounding transparency and accountability.

The football association should prioritize the genuine development of football at the grassroots level, investing in infrastructure, and organizing meaningful events in the regions where assemblies are held in order to leave a lasting legacy.

This would demonstrate a genuine commitment to the game and the communities it claims to represent instead of the current gerrymandering Fufa does.

Furthermore, Fufa must actively encourage open debate during these assemblies, allowing delegates sufficient time to deliberate on key issues. This would provide an opportunity for diverse perspectives and ensure that decisions are made in the best interest of Ugandan football, rather than serving the interests of a select few.

Therefore, the decision to hold Fufa's general assembly in Moroto, like previous assemblies in far-away locations, highlights a persistent trend of prioritizing gerrymandering over the development of Ugandan football.

Given that 80 per cent of football is played in greater Kampala, it would be prudent for Fufa to avoid posturing when it takes these assemblies upcountry by leaving lasting legacies such as infrastructure development or even providing football necessities to those communities.

The lack of lasting impact points to a deep-rooted problem within Fufa's governance. It is imperative that Fufa recognizes the importance of inclusivity, and genuine engagement if it is to regain the trust of the footballing community.

The author is SC Villa president emeritus

