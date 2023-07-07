Zimbabwe/South Africa: Kaitano Tembo Linked With Richards Bay Coaching Job

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo could be set for a return to top level coaching almost a year after being sacked from his last role.

The former SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United head coach Kaitano Tembo has become the latest name to be linked with a potential move to South African topflight side Richards Bay.

According to reports from South Africa, Tembo, who holds extensive experience is in talks with the club to take over as head coach.

The South African football website iDiski Times, citing unnamed sources has revealed that the former Zimbabwe international has been approached by Richards Bay, but it remains to be seen whether deal can be struck for a job that has seen plenty of twists over the last month.

Richards Bay had a topsy turvy campaign last season as they were in the top three heading into the new year and eventually finished just three points from the relegation zone.

Tembo attained legendary status during his playing days at Harare giants Dynamos before moving to South Africa where he had remarkable success both as a player and coach at SuperSport United.

The highly rated coach was sacked by SuperSport United in April 2022 after a 23-year association with the club during which he held several roles from player, youth coach, assistant manager to head coach.

He then had a short stint with Sekhukhune United at the beginning of the 2022/23 but was let go after just 12 games and has been jobless ever since.