South Africa: Prince Africa Points Finger At IFP and Buthelezi

Prince Africa Zulu, the spokesperson for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has accused the IFP and its founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, of being responsible for the ongoing instability and infighting within the Zulu royal family.

In an interview with KZN radio station Gagasi FM, Prince Africa Zulu claimed that the heart of the problem lies with the IFP and Buthelezi's involvement.

According to the prince, all media statements attributed to the king or the Zulu royal family and issued by the traditional Zulu prime minister are actually written by the IFP.

He further alleged that the IFP orchestrated a campaign of disinformation and propaganda with the aim of dethroning the king, citing recent baseless statements about the king's health as an example.

Prince Africa Zulu claimed that the plan is to medically declare the king unfit to rule and establish a politically motivated interim committee disguised as a royal family interim committee.

He also revealed the names of individuals allegedly groomed to drive this political agenda in favour of the IFP.

In response, Buthelezi stated that Prince Africa Zulu had been previously expelled from his role as the king's spokesperson.

Buthelezi accused the prince of disrespecting him and his sister, as well as orchestrating an unauthorised trip to eSwatini without following proper protocols.

Prince Africa Zulu made several allegations against Buthelezi, including a plan to ensure the victory of the IFP in the upcoming general elections by using the monarchy as an institution and taking control of the monarchy.

Attempts to reach IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa for comment were unsuccessful.