South Africa: Acting Premier Nono Maloyi Mourns Passing of Struggle - Veteran Essop Pahad

6 July 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
North West Acting Premier Nono Maloyi joins South Africans in sending his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of struggle veteran, Essop Pahad.

Mr. Pahad was born on 21 June 1939 in Schweizer Reneke in the North West province. He had an illustrious career as an academic, activist and politician. He served as the Parliamentary Counsellor and Minister in the Presidency during the tenure of former President Thabo Mbeki.

Acting Premier Maloyi says Mr. Pahad belonged to a cohort of selfless leaders who dedicated their lives to the struggle for liberation.

"He was unflinching in his pursuit for a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous South Africa. A committed activist and patriot who championed the socio-economic rights of the poor and economically marginalised" Acting Premier Maloyi said.

Acting Premier Maloyi maintains Mr. Pahad served the country with pride.

"He was relentless in his advocacy for a free and equal nation but critically he shall be remembered as someone who was ethical and lived truthfully to the ideals of what encapsulates a people's centered democracy. May his soul rest in peace."

The province will take guidance from the Presidency and the Pahad family on arrangements for the send-off of this gallant hero.

