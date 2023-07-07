Kenya: Need for Speed - Chebet to Scale Down to 1500m At National Trials

Nairobi — Beatrice Chebet will step down from her 5,000m specialty to compete in the 1500m at the Athletics Kenya (AK) National Trials for the 2023 World Athletics Championships this weekend as she looks to burst up her speed in readiness for Budapest next month.

Chebet, who clinched silver in Oregon last year, has already earned qualification for the global showpiece in the 5,000m and will compete in the faster 1500m to build on her speed.

"I ran the 1500m at both the Police and National Championships and in Stockholm, I ran 5,000m. I want to mix them up a bit in the build up so as to improve both in speed and endurance," Chebet told Capital Sport.

She expects stiff competition, as athletes battle up for the top two slots to qualify for the World Championships, and she says this will be perfect for her as she wants to test herself in the best conditions.

"It will not be easy because everyone will be fighting for the World Championships ticket. I have prepared well and I feel my body is in good shape to try and do something good," noted the 23-year-old.

She is not lofty in her ambitions ahead of Budapest, and says her target will be to get a podium place.