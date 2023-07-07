South Africa: Acting President Mashatile Declares Special Official Funeral for Former Minister in the Presidency, Essop Pahad

press release

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has, in his capacity as Acting President, declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 as a mark of honour for the late struggle stalwart and former Minister in The Presidency, Dr Essop Goolam Pahad, who has passed away at the age of 84.

Dr Pahad will be laid to rest in the Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg, at 14h00 today, Thursday, 6 July 2023, in a ceremony in which ceremonial honours will be provided by the South African Police Service.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver the eulogy in his capacity as Acting President. President Ramaphosa is currently undertaking a State Visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Paying tribute earlier to the late former Minister, President Ramaphosa said: "We mourn the passing of a veteran of our struggle, 65 years after he took his first revolutionary step of becoming a member of the Transvaal Indian Congress.

"Security crackdowns, banning and exile shaped Essop Pahad's contribution over decades to our struggle and, as Parliamentary Counsellor to President Thabo Mbeki and Minister in the Presidency, to the early design and impact of our democratic state.

"Essop Pahad was a thinker and strategist who brought his understanding of the human condition, injustice and inequality at the national and international level to bear on our transition to democracy and in introducing a democratic, non-aligned and activist South Africa to the global community.

"He served our nation with pride, principle, pragmatism, and a charm that lived comfortably alongside a tongue that could lash severely at the right provocation.

"May his soul rest in peace."