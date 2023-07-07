Uganda: DNA Crisis as Fathers Abandon Families in Uganda After Knowing the Truth

Nairobi — Men are abandoning families in Uganda after knowing the truth about their paternity status.

Hundreds of men are said to have ran away from their homes in recent weeks, after conducting DNA tests that proved they are not fathers to the children they have been bringing up.

"Innocent children are falling victim," said Deputy Speaker of the Ugandan parliament, Thomas Tayebwa when MPs directed the national government to regulate the framework for DNA testing.

The directive followed a surge in more men demanding DNA tests for their children, most of which have turned negative.

According to Uganda's Internal Affairs Ministry Spokesman Simon Mundenyi, demand for DNA testing had increased by 70 percent.

"At least the mothers know who the fathers of the children are but the men are in big trouble," he said.

Parliament has now demanded a statement from the government next week on the status of DNA testing and measures taken so far to protect families.