South Africa: More Officers Suspended in VIP Protection Saga - South African News Briefs - July 07, 2023

A screenshot of the video shared across several social media channels in South Africa. The motorist filmed members of the police VIP unit attacking 3 civilians in Gauteng.

Eight Police Officers Now Suspended in VIP Protection Saga

The National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has confirmed that the number of police officers attached to the VIP protection service who have received notice to suspend letters has risen to eight, reports SABC News. This comes after a video of a group of officers responsible for guarding Deputy President, Paul Mashatile made the rounds on social media, with the officers assaulting three men. The police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the case.

Burglars Strike Most Often Between Midnight and 3am, Thursday to Sunday - Police

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola says homeowners should be extra vigilant between midnight and 3am from Thursday to Sunday as this is when burglars are most likely to strike, reports News24. In the last two weeks, 14 909 suspects have been arrested for crimes ranging from murder, car hijacking, drug possession and dealing, to rape. Masemola urged homeowners to be extra vigilant during these hours while law enforcement agencies increase visibility and collaborate with private security.

Wentworth Teen Leyton Fynn Shot and Killed While on Way to Extra Lesson

Wentworth teen Leyton Fynn was shot and killed while on his way to an extra lesson, reports TimesLive. He was shot multiple times in the head and chest. His father, Tyrone, said that Leyton was a shining light and that he prayed unselfishly for his family. Family spokesperson Curt Desplaces said his nephew had been an innocent character and suspected his murder was used to prove a point. Dondre Addison, 18, has been arrested in connection with Fynn's death.

