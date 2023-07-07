Kenya: Vihiga Queens Eye Second Qualification Into CAF Champions League

6 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — National women's Premier League champions Vihiga Queens have been drawn in Pool B of the CECAFA regional qualifiers for this year's CAF Women's Champions League.

Vihiga who played in the inaugural competition in 2021 have been drawn with Rwanda's AS Kigali, JKT Queens of Tanzania and Zanzibar champions New Generation FC.

No Kenyan team was represented at the last edition of the tournament last year, as the country remained under FIFA suspension over government interference.

Tanzania's Simba Queens represented the CECAFA region. Queens are however out of the qualifiers this year after failing to defend their title.

Meanwhile, Group A will have hosts Kampala City Queens, Ethiopia's Commercial Bank, finalists of the inaugural qualifiers in Nairobi, F.A.D. FC of Djibouti, South Sudan's Yei Joint Stars and Burundi's Buja Queens.

The qualifiers will be held in Uganda from the 12th to 24th of next month and the Kenyan representatives are upbeat of earning a ticket to their second appearance at the continental competition.

