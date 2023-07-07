Kenya: Ex-Bandari Man Lugogo Delighted to Finally Make National Team Debut, Albeit on Sand

Nairobi — Former Bandari FC midfielder Wilberforce Lugogo says he is delighted to have finally made hi national team debut, albeit on sand, after playing for the Harambee Sand Stars in last week's Africa Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia.

Lugogo, now in the books of second tier side SS Assad in Mombasa captained Kenya's team in their final match against Morocco, and was an integral part in the team that finished fourth in their debut at the continental competition.

The midfielder says he is delighted to have finally donned the national team colors, and says it is a massive motivation as he looks to return to top flight football.

"I am really humbled and delighted to have represented my country. It is every player's dream to don national team colors. It has been a great experience and a privilege to play for the national team for the first time, though in beach soccer," Lugogo told Capital Sport.

He added; "We gave our best as a team and we want to thank the government and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya as well as the Football Kenya federation (FKF) for giving us this opportunity."

Would he want to take up beach soccer fully after impressing in Tunisia? Well, Lugogo believes it is a path he might want to explore, but says there must be structures in place and has called on FKF to work out a plan to have a vibrant Beach Soccer League to ensure a strong national team.

"We played against very experienced teams in Tunisia like Senegal and Morocco who have been playing Beach Soccer for a long time. If we can have similar exposure, I think we could have a very strong national team," Lugogo said.

He added; "We already showed that we can compete with them and our losses were mostly because of lack of experience. I would like to ask the Federation to try and set up a league because this will be a good avenue for more opportunities for not just us, but other generations to come."

"Of course, if another opportunity comes to represent my country, then I would take up the challenge."

With the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to be staged next year in Egypt, Lugogo believes Kenya has a chance to battle for qualification but before then, there must be a regular league where more players can have an opportunity to be scouted.

Lugogo meanwhile is looking forward to making a return to the top flight FKF Premier League in the coming season. He moved to SS Assad at the start of the second leg after his contract with Bandari ended.

"After my contract with Bandari ended, I just stayed back at home as I waited for an opportunity in the Premier League, but I was encouraged to stay fit and that is why I signed with Assad on a short term deal," said the midfielder.

"I am looking forward to the new season and definitely I will play in the Premier League. There are several teams I am in touch with and hopefully we can secure a deal soon." Added Lugogo.