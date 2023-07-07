Kenya: President Ruto Travels to Comoros, DR Congo

6 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President William Ruto has traveled out of the country for a three day visit to the Comoros and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Ruto is expected to grace the 48th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Union of Comoros, where he is the chief guest at the invitation of President Azali Assoumani.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the visit aims to significantly strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

On Friday, President Ruto will commence a two day state visit to the Republic of Congo.

Kenya and Congo enjoy warm and cordial ties built on long-standing friendship and cooperation at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels.

