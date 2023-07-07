Kenya: Why Superstar Tyler Ongwae is Not Travelling With the Kenya Morans to Angola

Nairobi — Power forward Tyler Ongwae is not part of the Kenya Morans squad that has travelled to Angola for the 2023 FIBA Afrocan tournament, despite earlier having been listed in the initial long list of players called up to camp.

Ongwae, who has spent a considerable time of his career in Europe has been training with the rest of the squad at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium, but has disclosed to Capital Sport that he will not be part of the team to Angola due to personal commitments.

"I am not part of the team though I have been practicing with them. I have a lot of things to do in the summer and my schedule and that of the national team didn't match but hopefully I can be there next time," Ongwae told Capital Sport.

He was an integral part of the team that reached the final in their debut in 2019, losing to DR Congo, but last year pulled a shocker when he announced his retirement from the national team over what he then termed as 'mismanagement'.

This was after a team debacle when they competed in Rwanda at the Afrobasket, leading to the departure of then coach Liz Mills.

However, he says he has not completely shut down the door on the national team.

"I am not yet sure (whether I will be back) but we will see," Ongwae said.

Meanwhile, coach Cliff Owuor says he has had a discussion with Ongwae and he hopes the 32-year old can make a comeback to the national team.

"Ty is a great guy and we have had a discussion with him. He would have been part of this squad to Angola, but he has some other personal issues to attend to. I am hoping he will be back in future assignments," Owuor noted.

Meanwhile, Ongwae is still playing his cards close to his chest over his next move after a short stint with Ivorian side ABC Fighters during the just concluded Basketball Africa League finals. Fighters is coached by former Morans tactician Mills.

Prior to joining Fighters, he had a stint with Russian side BC Parma, having erstwhile had a lengthy stay in Denmark.

Playing at the BAL in Rwanda was a great feat for Ongwa.

"It felt really great. It was a good experience and something that I did not expect. The level is great and I loved it. It was so warm and it remined me of my days back in high school with all the buzz and excitement," noted Ongwae.

Meanwhile, he believes the Morans have what it takes to pull off another sterling performance in the Afrocan and has tipped them to make the final again.

"I have been practicing with them and I know they will be good. If they play hard and play together, they will do well. They can reach the final and should have a chance to win," he noted.

The Morans are drawn in Pool A with Gabon and DR Congo, for the second edition of the second tier competition.