Ethiopia: Premier Abiy Responding to Questions From Members of Parliament

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed is responding to questions put to him by members of the parliament (MPs) at the 28th regular session of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) in connection with the just ended performance report of the government.

During the regular sessions, the representatives have raised a number of issues including the mega tourism development projects initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, challenges of illegal trading particularly about Khat, malpractice of corruption on the supply chain of fertilizers, negatively affecting farmers in various regions of the country.

Apart from years of global and domestic economic shocks due to COVID-19 and a two-year long conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia, MPs underscored the resilience of the economy, enduring those difficulties.

For instance, Ethiopia has achieved a milestone in Green Legacy initiative and wheat development that have received global recognition.

Members of the parliament underlined that Ethiopia is building a resilient economy through mitigating the climate induced impacts.

However, through their questions, the MPs asked Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed how his government is responding to the unprecedented rising cost of living and inflation, illegal trading, debt restructuring and among others, negatively affecting the general population.

The prime minister was also asked about the peace and security and the efforts which have been underway to bring lasting peace through consultation and political bargaining that would help the nation to ensure its aspiration of development and prosperity.