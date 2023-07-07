Ethiopia: 28th Regular Session of HPR Underway With Presence of PM Abiy Ahmed

6 July 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The 28th regular session of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) is underway and the prime minister will shortly give explanations to questions members of the parliament are raising to him in relation to the 2015 EFY performance report of the federal government.

During the session, the House is also expected to examine the report and recommendations of the Standing Committee of Planning, Budget and Finance on the draft budget for the 2016 fiscal year and approve the budget.

Ambassadors of various countries residing in Addis Ababa, representatives of international organizations, religious leaders and other invited guests are attending the meeting.

