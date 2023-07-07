Egypt: El Qousair - Egypt Shares Agricultural Experience to Help Arab Countries

Agriculture Minister Sayed El Qousair has underlined the need to boost cooperation between his ministry and the Arab League's Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD).

The minister's remarks came on Thursday at a meeting with AOAD's Director General Ibrahim El Dukheri at the Agriculture Ministry headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

Egypt spares no efforts to support Arab countries through sharing its agricultural expertise under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, El Qosair reiterated.

For his part, El Dukheri urged the Egyptian side to provide Lebanon with fish farming experience and offer training for human carders in the Arab country in light of the organization's keenness to back sustainable food security systems in Arab countries.

Both sides also reviewed a number of issues related to the promotion of cooperation and future projects between Egypt and the organization in different fields.