Egypt: Maait - Egp 6.8 Trln Value of E-Payment of Govt Services Until May

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said the value of e-payment of government services hit about 6.8 trillion pounds until the end of May.

He noted that no extra fees are imposed on citizens via e-payment channels for government services.

Maait made the remarks upon reviewing the performance of e-payment mechanism of government services since its launch in 2019.

This falls within the framework of Egypt's efforts to realize digital transformation and financial inclusion, he said.

About 4.2 million "Meeza" cards were issued, the minister said.

"Meeza" prepaid card is the first national e-payment card, considered as one of the main e-payment tools used by citizens to make governmental payments or carry out any other local financial transactions. (MENA)