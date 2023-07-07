Egypt, Italy Mull Mechanisms to Foster Education Coop.

6 July 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Ayman Ashour received Italy's ambassador to Egypt Michele Quaroni and a delegation from Italy's University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli and University of Naples Federico II to probe means to enhance educational and research cooperation.

The meeting, held on Thursday, was also attended by respective officials from the Higher Education Ministry and the Italian universities who voiced keenness to have further cooperation between Egypt and Italy.

Ashour lauded Egypt's special ties with Italy in all domains, particularly in the educational, academic, research and cultural fields, underlining the need to carry out joint educational projects between both countries regularly.

Both sides also discussed the establishment of branches for the universities of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli and Naples Federico II in Egypt to contribute to backing cooperation between Cairo and Rome in all domains, particularly the fields of higher education and scientific research.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.