Egypt, Italy Mull Mechanisms to Foster Education Coop.

Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Ayman Ashour received Italy's ambassador to Egypt Michele Quaroni and a delegation from Italy's University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli and University of Naples Federico II to probe means to enhance educational and research cooperation.

The meeting, held on Thursday, was also attended by respective officials from the Higher Education Ministry and the Italian universities who voiced keenness to have further cooperation between Egypt and Italy.

Ashour lauded Egypt's special ties with Italy in all domains, particularly in the educational, academic, research and cultural fields, underlining the need to carry out joint educational projects between both countries regularly.

Both sides also discussed the establishment of branches for the universities of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli and Naples Federico II in Egypt to contribute to backing cooperation between Cairo and Rome in all domains, particularly the fields of higher education and scientific research.