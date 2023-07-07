Egypt, Hungary Hold High-Level Talks On Multilateral International Action

Assistant Foreign Minister for Multilateral Affairs and International Security Ehab Badawi held high-level talks here on Wednesday with Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and his accompanying delegation.

The talks covered prominent issues of mutual concern, including multilateral international action and issues related to the UN system, such as peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts, security council reforms, disarmament, and nuclear non-proliferation, the ministry posted on its official Facebook page.

The two sides have also discussed threats to international security, and prospects of joint action for establishing international peace and security.

Meanwhile, Badawi briefed the delegation on Egypt's efforts to combat illegal migration to Europe through the Egyptian borders, as well as its counterterrorism efforts to ensure regional peace and stability, the ministry said.