Egypt: Environment Min. Discusses Implementation Mechanisms of Mdf Project

6 July 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Yasmeen Fouad has stressed that her ministry is keen to boost environmental investments in Egypt under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The minister's remarks came on Thursday at a meeting with Sherif El Zayat, managing director of Egypt Kuwait holding company, and his accompanying delegation.

They probed means to support a project for producing medium-density fiberboard (MDF), an engineered wood product, through wood-based wastewater treatment cultivation under the Environment Ministry's efforts to back environmental investments and remove all obstacles standing in the path of investors with a view of attracting further green investments.

The minister also highlighted her ministry's great efforts on backing the state's policy on green transition to boost environmental investments.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

