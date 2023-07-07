Egypt: Health Min. Follows Up Progress of 100 Healthy Days Campaign

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on Thursday held a meeting to follow up the assessment and progress of the 100 Healthy Days campaign to enhance healthcare services for citizens nationwide.

The minister extended thanks to all officials of the Health Ministry and medical teams participating in the healthcare campaign over their great efforts to provide citizens with the best health and treatment services countrywide.

The minister was briefed on the services provided by the campaign that has offered nearly 3.7 million healthcare services so far, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hosam Abdel Ghaffar said.

Using over 5,000 primary care units nationwide, the campaign includes 500 medical convoys to offer check-up, treatment, testing, and screening services at the state's expense, while 53 mobile clinics have also been deployed to public and crowded places.

These clinics cover various specialties, such as internal medicine, pediatrics, surgery, ophthalmology, teeth, ear and nose, obstetrics and gynecology, and dermatology.