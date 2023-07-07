Tunisia: Womencall Launched to Empower Women Entrepreneurs in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The WIDU.africa project has just launched its new support tool for women entrepreneurs, called "Women Call," exclusively and for the first time in Tunisia.

This programme offers women entrepreneurs the chance to receive a grant ranging from TND 4,000 to TND 16,500, as well as tailored, one-to-one coaching.

Three one-to-one coaching sessions will be provided by the Redstart Tunisie business accelerator, through its network of coaches specialising in mentoring women entrepreneurs.

The deadline for applications for this initiative is July 31.

Several thematic events will also be organised to reinforce the entrepreneurial network of women entrepreneurs.

Co-organised by the WoMENA and WIDU.africa projects, both commissioned by German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the German Technical Development Cooperation Agency (GIZ), the WomenCall aims to foster inclusivity in economic development by prioritising women, especially those in underrepresented sectors and marginalized communities.

This programme is among the various entrepreneurship support tools developed by WIDU.africa, a project based on a digitised approach to promoting micro and small business entrepreneurship.

This new tool is intended to bolster the efforts already underway to tackle the structural and financial challenges faced by women entrepreneurs as they develop their businesses.

It will help legitimise and consolidate the place of women entrepreneurs in society by giving them access to the resources they need to make their businesses prosper.

WIDU.africa and WoMENA place particular emphasis on supporting women entrepreneurs in rural areas of the country, as well as in sectors traditionally dominated by men.

This support can have a positive impact on creating jobs and improving working conditions for women.