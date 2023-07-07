Angola: Over 300 Transport-Related Lawsuits Reported

6 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — Attorney General's Office (PGR)of the northern Bengo province recorded from January to June more than 350 lawsuits related to road transport, said the Prosecutor Euclides Bilingu.

In recent times, the PGR of Bengo has been confronted with a high number of incidents and road accidents which have caused several dozen deaths and injuries, he underlined.

According to the official, most accidents and incidents are the result of gross violations of rules and procedures related to the use of transport.

In turn, the Vice-Governor of Bengo for the Political, Social and Economic Sector, José Francisco Pedro, recognised the efforts made by the organs of justice, in particular the PGR, in the monitoring, implementation and compliance of the law in force.

He recalled that the Angolan legal system is being reformed, highlighting the specific case of the revision of the Constitution that took place in 2022.

