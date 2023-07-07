Angola and France to Organise 13th Ifad Replenishment

5 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and France are to co-organise this year in the French capital, Paris, the 13th replenishment of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), whose consultations have been held since February 2023.

This was announced recently, in Rome, Italy, by the Angolan minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Carmen Neto, on the sidelines of the 5th Conference of Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries of the European Union/African Union taking place from July 1 to 7.

According to the Angolan minister, the co-organisation of the IFAD replenishment will make it possible to improve the management of concrete projects linked to agriculture and fisheries, with the aim to develop the communities.

The minister added that the food security and resilience of the populations to survive climate change will be top priority of the IFAD's actions.

As regards the conference of ministers in Rome, Carmen Neto said the participants discussed, essentially, ways to accelerate sustainable development in the world, through public-private partnerships.

João Cunha, Angola's secretary of State for Agriculture and Forestry, on his turn, said the country is supporting, for example, the creation of agricultural irrigation systems adapted to the new reality to mitigate the effects of the drought.

Cunha seized the opportunity to share Angola's experience in using improved and resistant seeds in agriculture, as part of Planagrão, a programme funded by the Angolan government, whose aim is to reach grain production self-sufficiency. QCB/AC/Amp/jmc

