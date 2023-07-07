Angola: Government Reiterates Oil Exploration Strategy

Luanda — Angolan minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo reiterated, in Vienna, the country's strategy to stabilize the oil production based on the dynamization of exploration and bidding for new blocks.

Diamantino Azevedo, who was speaking Wednesday to the press on the sidelines of the 8th International Seminar on Oil and Energy, referred that all the measures are being taken, in the marginal fields, for the development of the areas already researched and agreed.

He made it known that, in addition to the measures being implemented so that oil production continues for a few more decades in the country, work is being carried out on projects to add value to the production.

"Working on petrochemical refining projects, ammonia and urea production, increasing onshore storage capacity, and we also don't want to be left out of this entire energy transition process", he asserted.

The minister pointed out that the Government has its own strategy for energy transition and also for non-renewables, such as solar energy projects.

"Sonangol itself, whom we advise to continue working to transform itself into an energy company, is developing solar energy and green hydrogen projects. We are working on the issue of biofuels and also studying possibilities for wind energy projects", he asserted.

In addition to Diamantino Azevedo, the heads of the National Oil and Gas Agency (ANPG) and SONANGOL are also attending the 8th International Seminar on Oil and Energy, promoted by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), from 5 to 6 of July. EH/AC/DOJ