Angola and Venezuela Strengthen Cooperation in Education Sector

Luanda — The training process of training Angolan staff in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will be resumed this year, as part of the strengthening of cooperation between Angola and Venezuela, said Wednesday in the Province of Luanda, the Venezuelan ambassador to Angola, Marlon José Pena Labrador.

Speaking to ANGOP, on the occasion of Venezuela's 212th anniversary, which is marked today, Labrador said that a team of Venezuelan technicians are already working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to define how the group of students will be made up, as well as their departure date.

The diplomat added that they plan to continue the process of training Angolan staff in different sectors. This process was suspended in 2020 due to Covid-19.

He stated that at the time the scholarship process was suspended, more than 80 Angolan students were already trained in oil, petrochemicals, hydrocarbon and information technology.

On her turn, the president of the Angolan League of Friendship and Solidarity with the Peoples (LAASP), Elisa Salvador, who was also present at the ceremony, said that the re-start of the sending of Angolan students to Venezuela showed the good relationship between the governments of the two states.

"Given the growing interest to strengthen existing relations between the peoples, based on several bonds of friendship and guided by objectives to develop bilateral cooperation, makes it necessary for governments to work together to promote human rights and reduce social inequality", he stressed.

Angola and Venezuela have been working together to reinforce the existing partnerships, to raise funds to improve social and economic projects, as well as maintaining the good level of friendship and solidarity relations.

Since 2005, Venezuela has maintained full diplomatic relations with the African continent and Angola is considered one of the most important partners.

Meanwhile, relations between the two countries were boosted by the visit of the former President of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, to Angola in August 2006.

