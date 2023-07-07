Angola: Higher Education to Get Funding From World Bank

Luanda — Angolan higher education is to receive a World Bank funding going from 150 million to 200 million US dollars for its development, the incumbent minister of the sector, Maria do Rosário Bragança, said Tuesday.

In an interview at the Angola Public Television, the minister said 100 million will be applied to strengthening higher education science institutes located in the provinces of Huambo, Huíla, Uíge and Bengo.

According to the minister, the amount will also be used to train teachers and improve curricula in terms of digital skills.

The minister, however, said she acknowledges the poor performance of some higher education institutions that continue to operate without obeying the rules that regulate the sector.

Bragança recalled that in 2017, there were several institutions operating unlawfully and that a total of 148 illegal courses were being lectured in various other institutions.

The Higher Education Ministry, the minister said, will strengthen the criteria for the certification of higher education institutions to provide services properly.

The minister explained that there will be intermediate levels, which is a conditional certification that will provide two to three years for the notified institution to comply with the recommendations to improve their operating conditions.

ART/Amp/jmc