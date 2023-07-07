Angolan Ambassador Learns About Prison Situation of Angolans in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — The Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union (AU) Miguel César Bembe on Wednesday learned about the situation of the 17 Angolan citizens jailed at Kality prison, in Addis Ababa.

During the visit, the first by a Head of Diplomatic Mission accredited in Ethiopia to that penitentiary unit, the diplomat addressed words of encouragement to the Angolans, a total of eight men and nine women, arrested for involvement in international drug trafficking.

"It is important to maintain discipline, courage and faith in the return to freedom, aware that the reflection and repentance shown in the period of seclusion will contribute to an effective social reintegration", he said.

Miguel Bembe guaranteed that the Embassy of Angola in Ethiopia will continue to provide essential humanitarian support to Angolan inmate and work with local judicial authorities to assess the possibility of obtaining pardon or reduction of sentences, given the poor health status of some of the incarcerated.

The diplomat learned that three (3) of the seventeen (17) Angolan prisoners in Addis Ababa are in the final stages of serving their sentences and are awaiting release, probably in August.

Angola and Ethiopia do not have mutual legal assistance agreements, which creates constraints on the prison situation of Angolans in this country.

